IHC orders LG polls in Islamabad within 120 days

CJ IHC heard intra-court appeals

02 March,2023 03:59 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered the federal government to hold local government (LG) polls in the capital city within 120 days.

Chief Justice IHC heard the intra-court appeals on the LG polls wherein the DG Law, Election Commission argued that 120 days were required to hold elections adding that the schedule of elections would be released after the delimitation of 125 union councils.

The CJ remarked that it was not right to increase the number of UCs after the election schedule had been released adding that if it was intended, it must have been done before the schedule was released. “The court will fix the case and issue its observation”, he remarked.

The CJ remarked that the court would issue an order barring the increase in the number of UCs and later ordered to hold polls within 120 days.