Amjad Shoaib's viral photo riles Imran Khan

He had been arrested for allegedly making inflammatory statements on the television.

02 March,2023 12:33 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has reacted to the photo of retired Lt Gen Amjad Shoaib, which went viral on social media during his detention.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan shared the picture of Amjad Shoaib and wrote that "seeing him like this makes me feel ashamed as a Pakistani." Imran Khan says the imported government has sent a Pakistani patriot to jail on charges of sedition.

A photo of Mr Shoaib went viral on social media. Amjad Shoaib was in police custody on three-day physical remand. He had been arrested for allegedly making inflammatory statements on the television.