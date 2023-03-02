Fawad sees electricity surcharge as 'punishment for paying bills'

Places more burden on inflation-stricken masses

02 March,2023 10:04 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday the surcharge of Rs3.23 per unit of electricity was punishment for paying the bill.

His statement comes in the wake of the government’s imposition of a power surcharge of up to Rs3.23 per unit on electricity consumers throughout the country from July 1, 2023, kowtowing to another demand placed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) ahead of the staff-level agreement (SLA) on the direly needed economic bailout.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Inflation is breaking the back of the middle class and the incompetent government puts a new burden on the nation every day. A new surcharge of Rs3.23 on the electricity bill is an injustice as those who pay the bill will also have to pay for others. This tax is just a punishment for paying [that] bill”.

