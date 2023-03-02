Road accident claims one life in Okara

02 March,2023 04:19 am

OKARA (Dunya News) – An 18-year-old boy was killed and another was critically wounded in a tragic road accident in Okara on late Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the National Highway near Tabrooq Adda in Okara where two motorcycles collided due to over-speeding, killing a youth on the spot and injuring another.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Hassan Ali.

