DG FIA takes notice of drowned Pakistanis on Italy coast incident

DG FIA takes notice of drowned Pakistanis on Italy coast incident

Mohsin Abbas Butt called for the meeting of the Inter-Agency Task force to stop such events.

01 March,2023 06:18 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Director General (DG) Mohsin Hassan Butt Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday took notice of the Pakistanis in the boat drowning incident on Italy’s coast, he ordered the report from the concerned person.

While directing all zonal officers to take strict action against the human traffickers said, “People involved in such vile acts will not be spared, human traffickers and their subordinates are international criminals. Also, strict action will be taken against the material on social media, which guides Netizens about illegal ways to cross the border.”

Mohsin Abbas Butt also called for the meeting of the Inter-Agency Task force to stop such events in the future, and a policy will be formed in consultation with the Inter-Agency authorities. He also directed the FIA officials to immediately contact the families of the ones who lost their lives, went missing, or got injured in the Italy coast, boat drowning incident.

Furthermore, he ordered the completion of the case investigation against the human traffickers. Also, task forces were appointed in Balochistan and Punjab to detain the accused. He added, “All preparations must be made in order to arrest the traffickers.”