Punjab interim CM for crackdown on kite-fliers

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab interim CM for crackdown on kite-fliers

Modern technology will be used for monitoring

01 March,2023 01:27 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab interim Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday ordered a crackdown on violators of the law banning kite-flying in the province.

Sources said that the caretaker CM chaired a meeting attended by the Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Commissioner Lahore, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Additional IG Operations, and others underscoring the measures to implement the regulations.

The CM said section 144 had been imposed in the city and loss of human life would not be tolerated in any capacity. “Modern technology should be employed to monitor the violators”, he added.