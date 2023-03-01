PDM's political burial around the corner, says Musarrat Cheema

01 March,2023 01:03 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema said the time for political burial of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was just around the corner.

Taking to Twitter, Ms Cheema said the ones who dream of getting rid of Imran Khan should look at the passion of the people. No matter how much mess the political opponents create, Imran Khan is the pivot of politics in Pakistan today.

She further said. "even if today Imran Khan goes out, the platelets of many people in London and Pakistan fall. Today's decision of the Supreme Court is historic. The future of the country is going to be determined. There is a strong hope that the honourable judges will not come under some pressure and will stand with the constitution."

Ms Cheema said the Rajanpur by-election proved that the change was going to be brought soon. The results of the upcoming elections in the country would not be different from the results of Rajanpur elections, she said. She said Maryam Safdar had left with no role in future politics and she should learn gardening to pass the time.