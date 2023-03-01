ACE recovers Rs120.5m from ex-PTI MPA's house in Muzaffargarh

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Abdul Hai Dasti was not present at home at the time of the raid.

01 March,2023 07:02 am

MUZAFFARGARH (Dunya News) - An Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab team along with a heavy contingent of police recovered more than Rs120.5 million during a raid conducted on the residence of former PTI MPA Sardar Abdul Hai Dasti in Muzaffargarh on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of Anti-Corruption Punjab Additional Director General Waqas Hasan. The team found the money stashed in two safes in the form of local and international currency.

According to sources, the officials of the Anti-Corruption Department needed several hours to count the money seized from Abdul Hai Dasti residence. Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA was not present at home at the time of the raid.

