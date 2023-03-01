Five Pakistanis perished in two boat wreck incidents near Italy, Libya: FO

01 March,2023 07:04 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - At least five Pakistanis were among the people who lost their lives in two different boat wreck incidents off Southern Italy and Libya.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, on her Twitter handle, announced that they could confirm with great sorrow that two Pakistanis had lost their lives in the tragic incident of a boat capsized off the coast of Italy, as identified by their families.

“However, another Pakistani national has Alhamdulillah been found among survivors the in same incident, bringing total Pakistani survivors to 17,” she further posted.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch also informed that three Pakistanis perished in a boat wreck incident near Benghazi in Libya on Sunday last.

In a brief statement issued on Tuesday, Mumtaz Zahra said our embassy in Tripoli is facilitating the process of transportation of the mortal remains to Pakistan.

