Sanaullah orders inquiry into police violence against journalists

Rana Sanaullah directed the Inspector General of Police Islamabad to investigate the incident.

01 March,2023 07:03 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Tuesday said police violence against journalists at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) was unacceptable and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

He directed the Inspector General of Police Islamabad to investigate the incident and take action against the responsible police personnel.

Rana Sanaullah, in a statement, said obstructing journalists in performing their professional responsibilities was like “obstructing the democracy from flourishing”.

The concept of democratic freedom, he added, was not possible without the active role of the journalist community and it would be ensured at all costs.

