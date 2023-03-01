Minor girl killed in road accident in Jaranwala

01 March,2023 05:29 am

JARANWALA (Dunya News) – A four-year-old girl was killed and five other people were wounded in collision between two motorcycles in Jaranwala on Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the tragic accident took place at the Canal Road in the jurisdiction of City Police Station where two motorcycles collided due to over-speeding due to which four-year-old Zahra died on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Hospital. Rescue sources said that five other persons, including three children, were also wounded in the accident.

