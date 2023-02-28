PPP leader sees no harm in even Rs500 per litre petrol price

Country's petrol prices lower than those in Dubai, claims Mahmood

28 February,2023

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood said on Tuesday if the situation was under his control, he would fix the price of petrol at Rs 500 per litre.

Speaking at an event, Mr Mahmood stated that if the leader began doing politics by listening to the masses, it would be difficult to pull the country out of its quagmire. Mr Mahmood said if he had the authority, he would have increased gas prices by 10 per cent.

In connection with his statement related to the increase in the price of gas and petrol, Mr Mahmood had left the participants in shock.

He claimed the country's petrol prices were lower than those in Dubai.

