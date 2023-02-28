UAE authorities to halt visa renewals for Pakistani parents of school-age children

28 February,2023 10:57 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The UAE government has decided to strictly enforce its laws regarding visas for Pakistanis under the age of 18.



UAE Consul General in Karachi Bakheet Ateeq Al-Remeithi shared this development in an interview with a private channel. He mentioned the Wadeema law and the country’s decision to take stringent measures.



Al-Remeithi explained that a large number of Pakistanis who possess work visas in the UAE are violating laws regarding children’s rights under the Wadeema law.



These laws define children's right to education, and many Pakistanis are depriving their children of this right by keeping them at home. The government has made tough decisions in this regard at an important meeting in the past, he added.



He asserted the importance of education for children and said that the UAE government has decided to take action against parents who violate laws protecting children. He emphasized that the Wadeema law is for Pakistanis who possess a work or residence visa.



The UAE consul general urged expatriate Pakistani parents in the UAE to ensure their children's education and protect their rights, including those related to health and freedoms. He also informed that the UAE houses a population of 16 to 17 million Pakistanis.



Those who violate the law can be deported from the UAE, and Al-Remeithi informed the media outlet about restrictions being placed on the acquisition of new visas. In the future, visas will be granted to Pakistanis who assure full implementation of the Wadeema law, he added.



Al-Remeithi clarified that there is no such restriction on Pakistani nationals applying for a visit visa. He said that the UAE government welcomes Pakistanis coming to the UAE on a tourist visa, and there is no restriction on them from visiting the country