'Aurat March' Karachi to be held on March 12

It is to accommodate working-class women so they can participate without fear of losing their jobs.

28 February,2023 08:05 pm

(Web Desk) - The annual Aurat March, where women leave their homes to march for their rights on Women’s Day, will take place in March. In order to accommodate working-class women so they can participate without fear of losing their jobs, Aurat March Karachi has chosen to delay and move the march to March 12, which is a Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, they posted on Tuesday, “This year, Aurat March Karachi will take place on March 12. The caption said, “We continue to stand in complete solidarity with the Aurat Marches that will be placed on March 8, 2023, in Hyderabad, Lahore, Islamabad, and Multan.

The organisers of the event stated in the post that this year’s women’s marches will be in support of “our hunger, social security, a living wage, an end to bonded labour, rehabilitation of flood victims, an end to mob violence, an end to domestic violence, the Transgender Persons Protection Act 2018 and to end forced conversions.”

They said, “We have decided to host the Aurat March in Karachi on March 12 instead of March 8 because that day is a Sunday, saving the working-class communities we work with, the pain of missing a day’s pay. On March 12, 2023, the march will be held with all of its fervour and vigour.”