Muqam fires a broadside at Imran

Muqam assails Imran’s ‘Jail Bharo Movement’

28 February,2023 07:34 pm

NOWSHERA (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Amir Muqam launched on Tuesday a broadside at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, claiming that granting relief to the latter will cast doubt on the country's justice system.

Addressing a corner meeting, Mr Muqam said the PML-N and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were trying their all-out efforts to take the country out of the quagmire.

He accused the PTI chief of maintaining political and economic stability. Admitting the country was facing severe economic hardships, Mr Muqam also blamed Mr Khan for the ballooning inflation.

Mr Muqam also berated Mr Khan’s "Jail Bharo Movement".

