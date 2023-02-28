Shazia Marri briefs Dr Luay about BISP

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Federal Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader, Shazia Marri on Tuesday met the United Nations (UN) population fund representative Dr Luay Shabaneh.

In the meeting, Shazia Marri said that Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has been supporting 9m families, and 28,000 of annual support was given quarterly.

The minister said that the Federal government has decided to increase the quarterly instalment from 7,000 to 9,000. They took this step to save low-income families from increasing inflation.

She added, “Through Benazir Nashonuma Program, they are also supporting pregnant and lactating women. Quality food products are provided to the children till two years of age.”

Shazi marri also said that educational scholarships have also been given to 7m deserving children under the Benazir Educational Scholarships Program. This increased the student’s strength in schools and drop-out numbers decreased.