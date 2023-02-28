Govt will have to hold elections, says Sheikh Rashid

28 February,2023 11:50 am

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) - Pakistan Awami Muslim League leader and former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said Maryam Nawaz's ridiculous and childish demands will not work and now the government will have to hold elections.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Rashid said PTI has got historic votes in Rajanpur. The language Bilawal and Maryam are using against the judges shows the fear of the upcoming elections. They demand a full court at one hand and are demanding removal of the two judges on the other.

Rashid said the Chief Justice has affirmed that the President can also give the date of the election. “The Supreme Court is near to an important decision. The President has expressed no confidence in the Attorney General and has appointed Salman Raja as a lawyer,” he added.

The former minister further said on one hand the current government is using slogans of saving money [for the country] and on the other hand 85 ministers are enjoying the benefits. Rs65 crore have been spent by unneeded ministers on unnecessary trips and this is exclusive of Bilawal's expenses.