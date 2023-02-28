People will come on streets if anything happens to Imran Khan, says Musarrat Cheema

Harming Imran Khan is equivalent to harming Pakistan.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former spokesperson of the Punjab government, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema has said there are no adequate arrangements for the security of Imran Khan, the workers should reach for the protection of the Chairman PTI.

Talking to the media at the time of PTI Chairman's departure from Lahore to Islamabad, Musrat Jamshed Cheema said Rana Sanaullah and his people have hollowed out the country by harming it. Patriotic leaders of Pakistan are being targeted in order to divert the attention from the current inflation.

She said threats of Maryam Aurangzeb and Uzma Bukhari needs to pay heed on. Any abuse for Imran Khan will not be tolerated. The same people who were nominated earlier will be responsible if something happens.

Mrs Cheema said harming Imran Khan is equivalent to harming Pakistan. “God forbid if anything happens to Imran Khan, people will automatically come out on the streets. Removing the Chairman of PTI is equivalent to inflicting a blow on Pakistan,” she added.

The PTI leader appealed to the court to grant exemption to former Prime Minister Imran Khan from appearing before the court as his life is in danger.