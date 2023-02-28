QAU closed for indefinite period after student groups clash

University administration has issued a notification to vacate the boy’s and girl’s hostels.

28 February,2023 04:45 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The campus of the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad has been closed for an indefinite period after a violent clash between two student groups on Monday, Dunya News reported.

At least 16 students were reportedly injured in the clash. Those who were injured included Gehram, Danish, Wasim Shahzeb, Murad, Yahya, Mubarik, Faisal, Qasim, Mahmood, Farooq, Kamran, Jehanzeb and Zikria.

According to university administration, all the injured were in stable condition.

Authorities had to call in large contingents of police and FC to control the situation while the university administration has issued a notification to vacate the boy’s and girl’s hostels of the campus while suspending academic activities indefinitely.

