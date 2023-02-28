One killed in road mishap in Chishtian
Pakistan
Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.
CHISHTIAN (Dunya News) – A minor girl was killed and her father was injured when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a tractor trolley in Chishtian on Monday night, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the occurred near Chak No 10 FW in Chishtian where a rashly driven tractor trolley collided with a motorcycle, killing a mnor girl on the spot and injuring her father.
Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.