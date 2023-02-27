Islamabad ATC orders Rajanpur jail superintendent to present Asad Umer

Pakistan Pakistan Islamabad ATC orders Rajanpur jail superintendent to present Asad Umer

Islamabad ATC orders Rajanpur jail superintendent to present Asad Umer

27 February,2023 08:21 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on Monday ordered the superintendent of the Rajanpur jail to present Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf stalwart Asad Umer.

The ATC issued the order on the petition of Mr Umer regarding the protest against the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan. Meanwhile, Islamabad IG, Punjab IG, federal and Punjab interior secretaries were instructed to provide adequate security arrangements.

In the order, it was said that proper security should be given from Rajanpur jail to a safe appearance in the court while adding the case would not proceed in case of Asad Umer’s absence.

The hearing was postponed till March 3.

