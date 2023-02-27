Jail-filling drive: Multiple PTI workers including former minister court arrest in Sargodha
SARGODHA (Dunya News) – Under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ‘Jail Bharo’ movement, dozens of PTI workers including a former provincial minister and a member of provincial assembly got themselves arrested.
PTI supporters were shifted to the police stations of Sillanwali and Baghtanwala. The names of the jail-filling drive volunteers were former minister Ansar Khan Niazi, former MPA Faisal Farooq Cheema, Malik Shoaib Awan, Zulfiqar Bajwa, Zulfiqar Bhatti, Mehar Mohsin Raza, and Zakaullah Khan.
It is to be clear that various PTI workers gave their arrests in Gujranwala in the fifth stage of the continued jail-cramming drive and before that arrests were made in Lahore and Rawalpindi. Shah Mahmood Qureshi started the jail-filling drive with his arrest.