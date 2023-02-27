Punjab police to develop 'protection centres' for transgender community

Police say several issues will be resolved

27 February,2023 06:38 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Police on the directions of Inspector General Usman Anwar on Monday, decided to establish a “Protection Centre” for the transgender community.

According to the sources, a negotiation session was held at the Central Police Office, to discuss the protection of the transgender community, in the session, the authorities working to safeguard the rights of the community, civil society workers, and transgender representatives were also there.

The DIG Ahsan Younas briefed about the protection centre in Rawalpindi and its working to the session attendees. Civil Society members, NGO representatives, Transgender Rights Activists and workers also put forth their suggestions. ASP Shehar bano also gave a briefing on the program designed by the Punjab Police for the protection of the transgender community, though during the discussion session, it was decided to make a “protection centre” for their immediate support and help.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that the DPO offices in all districts of Punjab will take necessary steps to resolve the community issues as a priority, the centres with the support of government and non-government organizations will help and guide the community on a priority basis. A network will be developed with the NGOs and other authorities working for the rights of transgenders.

Furthermore, the issues of the community such as financial independence, bilateral selling and purchasing, and other societal issues will be addressed and resolved. Also, in police offices, there will be a fixed job quota for transgenders on priority. DIG Ahsan Younas would be working as the Project Head for developing “protection Centres” throughout the province.