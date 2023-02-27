Schism in court, bench raises questions on judicial system, says Sherry Rehman

Pakistan Pakistan Schism in court, bench raises questions on judicial system, says Sherry Rehman

Schism in court, bench raises questions on judicial system, says Sherry Rehman

27 February,2023 06:13 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said on Monday the rift between the court and bench had raised questions for the judicial system.

In her statement, she added the involved judges in the bench had themselves raised reservations over the suo moto notice and the assemblies’ dissolution.

The minister added the Supreme Court should constitute a full court bench so that that the probability of a “like-minded bench” in the apex court faded away.

She said the court did not accept the demand for full court regarding the interpretation of the article-63 and the verdict in that case favoured one party and the division in the court became clear.

