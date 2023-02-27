DIG Investigation Atif Ikram passes away

DIG Investigation Atif Ikram passes away

27 February,2023 05:13 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – DIG Investigation Dr Atif Ikram passed away on Monday due to cardiac arrest.

Mr Ikram was in Islamabad to attend a seminar, where he was shifted to hospital after complaining of a cardiac issue. He died after some time.

Sources privy to the development said the funeral prayer of Mr Ikram would be held at Lahore's Lake City at 9pm.

Mr Ikram belonged to the 31st Common and remained DPO in several districts of Punjab, including Sahiwal.