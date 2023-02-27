CM of Sindh meets Caretaker CM of Punjab to boost provincial ties

27 February,2023 05:02 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister (CM) of Sindh Murad Ali Shah met Interim CM of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi to discuss and boost relations between the two provinces.

In the meeting, they discussed improving relations between the two provinces, they also discussed the combined operation in the Kachay area of Sindh and also decided to handle the crimes in that area with an iron fist.

Mohsin Naqvi said that Pakistan is based on four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir. Pakistan is their beloved homeland and the nation has to work in coordination to make the country prosper.

CM Murad Ali Shah added that for the well-being of the provinces, they need to end the previous issues and move forward. He also expressed well wishes for the Interim CM of Punjab.