Sheikh Rashid believes only SC can save democracy in Pakistan

Says the gang of five has passed on the legacy of attacking judiciary to next generation

27 February,2023 12:19 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Monday only the Supreme Court of Pakistan could save democracy amid increasing political tension in the country.

In a series of tweets, the former interior minister said the overseas Pakistanis would also get their right to vote from the apex court. He said the top court would also bring the corruption-tainted people to justice.

Calling Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari “the son of money-laundering king,” he said the PPP leader wanted an end to the NAB law but wished to enforce the same for judge. He said the IMF loan programme had suppressed the poor people.

Warning of anarchy and civil disobedience in the country, he said they [PDM] wanted to repeat the 1997 episode when the top court was attacked. He said the nation stood with the judiciary.

He also took a dig at the PDM after it was defeated by the PTI in the Rajanpur NA-193 by-election. Mr Ahmad said the “gang of five” had passed on the legacy of attacking judiciary to the next generation. After Maryam Nawaz, now Bilawal Bhutto was taking aim at it. He said the benches were not constituted to fulfill someone’s political wish.

The Supreme Court would only give the date for the election while the decision would be taken by the people, he said.