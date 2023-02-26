Siraj takes jibe at PDM govt over crumbling economy

26 February,2023

ATTOCK (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Siraj ul Haq said on Sunday that the problems Pakistan faced were caused by its own leaders.

While addressing the gathering in Attock, Siraj ul Haq said, “Today I have brought out the list of those people in Pakistan, whose capital is more than 4 thousand billion in their personal account. This list includes judges, army generals, bureaucrats and other politicians. For the sake of 170bn, they are stepping on the innocent people of Pakistan.”

JI Emir said that the leaders of Pakistan destroyed its economy, and made even the children of Pakistan “slaves” of IMF, though they are thankful to Allah Pak that He blessed Pakistan with everything. He added, “Pakistan became a joke, Pakistani passport stands on 124 among 128 countries of the world, even though Pakistan is an agricultural state, still the nation stands in ques to get flour bags.”

Furthermore, Mr Siraj said, “There has been more than 120m of corruption on daily basis. These politicians need to cut down their lavish lifestyles and live a simple life, the cabinet should be reduced, when people like Malik Riaz, Zardari, Bilawal, Nawaz Sharif, and Tareen pay taxes as much as a security guard in Attock’s market, the economy will fall, Pakistan needs change.”