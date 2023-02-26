Parvez Elahi shows gratitude towards Imran Khan for making him party President

Parvez Elahi shows gratitude towards Imran Khan for making him party President

26 February,2023 10:08 pm

GUJRAT (Dunya News) – Former Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Sunday that due to Imran Khan’s pure intentions for the country, the Supreme Authority of Allah made way for him.

While addressing the PTI Assembly members in Gujrat, Mr Elahi said, “Imran Khan showed utter trust in me when he addressed the nation, he won my and my friend’s heart at that moment, he also announced to make me the president of PTI and also backed my commitment to the party, which is a matter of pride for me.”

PTI president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi further said that he was thankful to Imran Khan for making him the president, his first priority as a president would be to make sure that PTI wins by 2/3rd majority and PTI rules Punjab once again. In this regard, they have prepared a plan in consultation with the PTI Chief.

The former CM said, “A puppet such as Shehbaz Sharif has no future for the government, the nation has decided to make Imran Khan the PM yet again, Mr Khan is a true leader and well-wisher of the state, the judiciary is taking care of the constitution.”

He further said that incompetent leaders and Election Commissioner’s effort to delay the elections will not prosper, and the kind of hurdles these politicians are creating in Mr Khan’s way will be washed away with the response from the nation in the upcoming elections.