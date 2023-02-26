PPP's Ali-uz-Zaman Janjua announces to join PTI from Jhelum

26 February,2023

JHELUM (Dunya News) – A major goal for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) from Jhelum as the former candidate of the National Assembly (NA) Ali-uz-Zaman Janjua announced to join PTI along with his community.

The former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry wrapped the party scarf over Ali-uz-Zaman as a welcoming gesture. Ali-uz-Zaman Janjua is the son of General (Rtd) Saeed-uz-Zaman and Late Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asif Nawaz Janjua’s cousin.

Mr Janjua said, “From today onwards, he is Imran Khan’s soldier and Fawad Chaudhry’s brother.”

Fawad Chaudhry added, “Imran Khan is not just a person but it is a symbol of the nation’s freedom, the state is under the influence of the elite whether it be the Judiciary, the army or the politicians, they make decisions behind closed doors and make a fool of the nation.”

Furthermore, Fawad said that if they want Pakistan to succeed, they have to bring politics to the nation, there is no one who is even close to Imran Khan’s politics, when he gave a speech on the Kashmir issue, India asked to handover Imran Khan to them.

He added, “I want to ask the state’s establishment and the government that if we are the traitors, then what would that make of the Pakistani nation? The elections belong to Imran Khan, no one can minus Mr Khan, if he wins, Pakistan win.”