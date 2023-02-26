Imran Khan vows to not let PDM escape elections

26 February,2023 08:04 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) officials from Lahore met the party Chief Imran Khan on Sunday to discuss the upcoming elections.

The officials briefed Imran Khan about the elections and door-to-door campaigning, Chairman PTI directed them to mobilize organizations up to the block code level.

Imran Khan directed them to be prepared for the upcoming elections. He said, “The nation is prepared to get rid of the mafia as they will not spare the politicians to escape from elections.”