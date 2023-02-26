First-ever woman elected LHCBA secretary

Pakistan Pakistan First-ever woman elected LHCBA secretary

Sabahat Rizvi bagged 4,310 votes against her two male rivals

26 February,2023 12:41 pm

LAHORE: First-ever woman has been elected secretary of the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) since its inception way back in 1893.

Sabahat Rizvi secured 4,310 votes against her two male rivals to become secretary of the LHCBA in the election held for the year 2023-24 on Saturday.

Ms Rizvi, who contested the election first time, has association with the Independent group, also known as Asma Jahangir group, however, a majority of the lawyers supported her beyond groupings.

Congratulations to Sabahat Rizvi for being the first woman elected as Secretary of LHCBA in what was an unprecedented victory at the Lahore High Court!



AGHS lauds Sabahat for breaking the glass ceiling and making history for female lawyers in Pakistan! pic.twitter.com/2DfewYSX4y — AGHS Legal Aid Cell, Asma Jahangir's Law Firm (@Asma_Jahangir) February 25, 2023

In another record of simultaneously making two women to represent it in the cabinet, the bar elected Rabbiya Bajwa as vice president.

Bajwa, who is a senior leader of the Hamid Khan-led Professional group, secured 3,590 votes against her five male rivals in the election. She was previously elected finance secretary of the bar in 2006.

The Professional group also notched the slot of the president in a massive victory as its Chaudhry Ishtiaq A Khan defeated Lehrasib Khan Gondal of the Independent group with a big margin.

Khan bagged 7,293 votes against 3,372 secured by Gondal.