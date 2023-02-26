PM Shehbaz takes notice of Bhara Kahu collapse incident

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz takes notice of Bhara Kahu collapse incident

He ordered immediate action against the individuals responsible for the negligence

26 February,2023 12:13 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of a collapse incident during the construction of bypass at Bhara Kahu in Islamabad.

He expressed grief over the death of two labourers in the accident and sympathised with the bereaved families.

The premier directed provision of best medical facilities to the injured and sought details of the accident from the Chairman Capital Development Authority.

He ordered immediate action against the individuals responsible for the negligence.

On Saturday, two labourers were injured after the shuttering of a pillar collapsed at Bhara Kahu bypass project in the capital city.

Rescue officials said the incident took place in Bhara Kahu area in Islamabad as the shuttering of a huge pillar of an under-construction bridge collapsed and the labourers were buried under the rubble. Two of the labourers were reported dead while several were injured.

According to the spokesperson of the federal police, three injured labourers had been shifted to a hospital. He said police and the rescue teams were making efforts to rescue others from beneath the debris.

Meanwhile, the PIMS Hospital confirmed two persons dead.

Police have requested the locals to not enter the Bhara Kahu area to avoid any hurdle or difficulty in the ongoing rescue operation.