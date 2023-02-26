Balochistan: Four killed, 12 injured in Barkhan blast

A police team has reached the site and cordoned off the area for investigations

26 February,2023 12:54 pm

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least four people were killed and 12 others wounded in a blast in Balochistan's Barkhan area on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

Police said the magnitude of the blast - the impact - is yet to be confirmed.

Officials added that the explosion took place when an improvised explosive device (IED), planted on a motorcycle, exploded in Rakhni Bazaar when the area was crowded.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has condemned the blast and directed the authorities to take all possible steps to arrest the culprits.

“Those who shed the blood of innocent people are enemies of humanity,” he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the incident and expressed his sympathies with the bereaved families. In a statement, the premier ordered best ever medical care for the injured.

He sought report of the incident from the Balochistan chief minister and the provincial police chief, saying the terrorists would not be able to escape punishments.

President Arif Alvi also condemned the incident and stressed on the need to speed up efforts for the complete elimination of terrorists.



