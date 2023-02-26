4.6 magnitude quake jolts Awaran, adjacent areas in Balochistan

Pakistan Pakistan 4.6 magnitude quake jolts Awaran, adjacent areas in Balochistan

Early morning quake had depth at 76 Km, no financial or loss of life reported

26 February,2023 09:18 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Tremors were felt in the Awaran district of Balochistan and adjacent areas on early Sunday morning.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale jolted Awaran and surrounding areas. The residents came out of their homes reciting the ‘Kalma-e-Tayyaba’.

According to the National Seismological Center, the quake's depth was 76 kilometers. However, it didn’t confirm the epicenter of the earthquake. As per initial reports there was no loss of life or any financial loss.