PPP believes in serving nation, says Bilawal

25 February,2023 08:12 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday PPP has always served the country and its people.



Inaugurating the dynamic registry of deserving women through NADRA under BISP in Karachi on Saturday, he said it was the PPP that gave the constitution to the country, made its nuclear power, and launched the Benazir Income support Programme for poor and needy.



He said Benazir Income Support Programme is the most transparent programme of the country that the world recognizes and trusts.



He said Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was martyred at a time when she was struggling for the democracy and democratic rights of the country.