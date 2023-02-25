Imported govt only busy in Imran's character assassination, says Ejaz Chaudhry

25 February,2023 07:11 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Focal Person for the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement Senator Ejaz Chaudhry said on Saturday the imported government had no other work left as it was only busy in the character assassination of the former prime minister Imran Khan.

He said the imported government had not done anything but it only wreaked havoc with institutions and also destroyed the economy while getting their cases cleared in the past 10 months.

Mr Chaudhry added the people participated in the jail-filling drive with enthusiasm to support the call of their leader Imran Khan.

He said the success of the jail-cramming drive had created anxiety in the federal government and the gang of thieves was finding new ways to avoid the elections.

