Wax warehouse catches fire in Karachi

Three fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and started operation to bring the fire under control.

25 February,2023 06:27 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Fire broke out at a wax warehouse located in the Korangi Sector 50 area of Karachi in the wee hours of Saturday, Dunya News reported.

At least three fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and started operation to bring the fire under control which is still raging with full strength.

According to rescue sources, no casualty has been reported in the incident.

More to follow …..

