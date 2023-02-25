Caretaker set up necessary for holding transparent elections: Sanaullah

Rana Sanaullah said it was the duty of the ECP to announce a date for general elections.

25 February,2023 04:54 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that the caretaker set up was necessary to organize free and fair elections in the country.

Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has started campaigns in different areas of the country to contest the elections in a befitting manner.

Commenting on early elections after dissolving assemblies in KP and Punjab, he said elections in two provinces should not be held because Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) could create trouble after the election results.

He said it was the responsibility of the caretaker government to arrange general elections across the country.

Rana Sanaullah said the PML-N leaders had started a drive for the next elections. About the exact date of the elections, he said, it was the duty of the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce a date for general elections.

