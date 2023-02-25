CM express grief over loss of precious lives in Rahim Yar Khan accident

Caretaker CM ordered to initiate a legal action against the driver responsible for the accident.

25 February,2023 03:57 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Rukanpur area of Rahim Yar Khan on Friday night, Dunya News reported.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy with the heirs of the deceased and directed the administration to provide best medical facilities to the injured and sought a report about the accident.

The Caretaker CM ordered to initiate a legal action against the driver responsible for the accident.

At least 13 persons, including women and children were killed and more than 20 were injured in the pileup involving three vehicles in Rahim Yar Khan on late Friday.

The accident occurred at the Motorway M5 near Rukanpur area of Rahim Yar Khan where a van overturned when its tyre burst while a bus and a jeep coming from behind collided with it, due to which 13 persons were killed on the spot.

