13 killed, several other wounded in three-vehicle pileup in Rahim Yar Khan

Rescue sources said death toll may rise further as several injured people were in critical condition

25 February,2023 03:41 am

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Dunya News) - At least 13 persons were killed and more than 20 were injured in the pileup involving three vehicles in Rahim Yar Khan on late Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Motorway M5 near Rukanpur area of Rahim Yar Khan where a van overturned when its tyre burst while a bus and a jeep coming from behind collided with it, due to which 13 persons were killed on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan. According to rescue sources, the death toll may rise further as several injured persons were in critical condition.

CM express grief over loss of precious lives in traffic accident

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident in Rahim Yar Khan.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy with the heirs of the deceased and directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured and sought a report about the accident.

