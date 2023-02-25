Road accident claims one life in Bahawalnagar

25 February,2023 02:46 am

BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) – One person was killed in a road accident at the Arifwala Road in Bahawalnagar on late Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Multani Chowk at the Arifwala Road Bypass where a rashly driven bus hit a pedestrian, killing him on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. Police sources said that the driver of the bus managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

