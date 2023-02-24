Nisar sees himself as proponent of constructive politics

Nisar considers himself masses’ adviser

24 February,2023 08:21 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Former Interior Minister and veteran politician Chaudhry Nisar stated on Friday that he believed in constructive politics and opposes politicians being criticized.

Mr Nisar told the participants in Rawalpindi's Chakra area that he was an adviser to the masses, not politicians .He lamented, "Right now, the country is suffering badly."

Reminding the participants about the 1971 War, Mr Nisar said, “Even amid the war, the economic situation was under control.”

He stressed the need for all-out efforts to strengthen the foundation of the country.

Mr Nisar recalled the ouster of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) government, saying, "I was in the village when the Imran-led government was leaving and Shehbaz Sharif's regime was coming."

Assuming to be the adviser of Mr Khan, Mr Nisar said, "If I had been the adviser of Imran Khan. I would suggest he deliver speeches in a way to earn more sympathies of the masses."

He also assumed to be the adviser of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Mr Nisar said, "I would have suggested Shehbaz Sharif not come into power. But, if Shehbaz Sharif is elected, I would have asked him to resign by announcing the date for elections within four days.

Mr Nisar believed there was a dire need for the premier to work like the chief executive does in the aftermath of the war situation in the country. He added that for the sake of gaining the nation’s support, the prime minister needs to take strict decisions.

Continuing to give reference of 1971, Mr Nisar said, "In 1971, only India was the country’s enemy. However, Pakistan was now surrounded by numerous enemies.” Now there were internal threats as well, he added.

Mr Nisar, emphasising the need for elections, stated, "The country will face additional difficulties if the election is not held on time."

“Everyone bears the elected government, but not the unelected government,” he added.

