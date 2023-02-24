KPK government to investigate financiers of terrorists

24 February,2023 05:56 pm

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government decided to obstruct the ways for the facilitators of the terrorists and for that resources for Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) were increased.

As per the details, the IG of KPK increased the number of CTD regions to 14 and also increased the number of officers. The CPO of CTD also formed a terrorism finance cell.

According to the CPO, the terrorism financing cell would work on extortion, and financial supply to the terrorists, and will monitor the calls coming from Afghan sim cards. The special cell will also work on the lists of people supporting the terrorists.