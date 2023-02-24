NA approves Inter-board Coordination Commission bill

Pakistan Pakistan NA approves Inter-board Coordination Commission bill

NA approves Inter-board Coordination Commission bill

24 February,2023 05:17 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – National Assembly (NA) approved the Inter-board Coordination Commission bill with consensus.

The Inter-board Coordination bill was presented in the National Assembly and was approved.

The Zakat-Usher amendment bill for 2023, to prevent illegal gas theft bill for 2023 was also presented in the NA.

The NA session was adjourned till 5 p.m. on Monday, after approving the Inter-board Coordination Commission bill.