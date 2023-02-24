Transgender news anchor Marvia Malik gets rid of assassination attempt

24 February,2023 04:58 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan’s first transgender news anchor Marvia Malik on Friday luckily got rid of an assassination attempt right in front of her house in Lahore Cantonment.

A case was filed for the assassination attempt on the anchor. She told the Police, “She was coming home from the pharmacy when gunshots were fired at her.”

She also said that she was receiving threats on phone calls as well, and she shifted her home from Lahore to another city due to fear. She shifted from Lahore to Multan and Islamabad. Though she recently came back to Lahore for surgery, a few days back.

It is pertinent to mention that, news anchor Marvia Malik started her career five years back on a private news channel, on the occasion of Independence Day. Many journalists praised the channel and congratulated Marvia as well.