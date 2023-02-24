PTI seeks judicial commission by LHC to investigate audio leaks

Pakistan Pakistan PTI seeks judicial commission by LHC to investigate audio leaks

PTI seeks judicial commission by LHC to investigate audio leaks

24 February,2023 04:48 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf decided to approach the Lahore Hugh Court (LHC) on Friday requesting the formation of a judicial commission to probe the audio leaks, while also calling the action of releasing the private conversations “unconstitutional”.

Yasmin Rashid, PTI’s Central Punjab President, filed a petition in which the Ministry of Interior, Defence Ministry and Punjab chief secretary were made respondents.

Days before, the phone call between Yasmin Rashid and former CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar was released a few days ago and the filed petition would be held on Monday.

— Dr. Yasmin Rashid (@Dr_YasminRashid) February 18, 2023

Ms Rashid asked Mr Dogar regarding the posting orders of the latter, when he was reinstated as Lahore CCPO, to which he replied no order had been received by him.

In her petition filed today, Dr Rashid pointed out that only the audio conversations of the PTI leadership were being leaked.

The petition said: “These acts seem as a personal attack and infringement of constitutional rights of freedom of thoughts, speech, and right to dignity and privacy but as a matter of fact these nefarious acts amount to threaten and undermine the constitutional dispensation of rule of law, democracy, democratic institutions and above all the very constitution of Pakistan, 1973.”

Dr Rashid also sought the court’s directions to stop the airing of leaked audios on the mainstream media.

“It is most respectfully prayed that this petition may kindly be accepted and the very act of audio tape recording and broadcasting on electronic media by respondents may be declared to be in violation of the constitutionally protected rights under articles 2A, 4, 5, 9, 14, 17, 19 i. e. right of freedom of thought and speech, right to dignity, and privacy, right to life and freedom as well as a collective right to be an active member of political party namely PTI for establishing and maintaining rule of law and democracy in Pakistan,” the PTI leader urged in the petition.

