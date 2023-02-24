LHC reinstates Murree as district

Seeks cause from Punjab interim government

24 February,2023 01:21 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Days after the Lahore High Court (LHC) restored Gujrat as a division and Wazirabad as a district, the LHC on Friday suspended the notification of the Punjab caretaker government and reinstated Murree as a district.

Justice Tanvir Sultan announced the verdict and sought a show-cause report by Punjab interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Punjab caretaker government.

The notification had been challenged by PPP leader Shaukat Satti, ex-MNA Sadaqat Abbasi, ex-nazim Shakeel Abbasi, and Murree traders group president Ikhlaq Abbasi.

Earlier, the LHC had suspended notification of the Punjab caretaker government and restored Gujrat as a division and Wazirabad as a district.

The caretaker government had suspended the notifications of the creation of the new administrative division of Gujrat, districts of Murree, Wazirabad, Talagang, and Kot Addu, besides Jalalpur Jattan and Kunjah tehsils, till the general election in the province.

