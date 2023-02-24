Several injured as Green Line bus crashes into footpath to save minor

The bus-driver is among the injured.

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Several were injured including women as the Green Line bus in Karachi crashed into a footpath on Friday.

Rescue officials said the accident happened when the bus driver tried to save a child who had happened to be wandering on it’s track at the Nagan Chowrangi area of Karachi. The driver is among the injured.

Officials added that many of the passengers broke out of the windows to save themselves and the front of the bus has been badly damaged.

