Jail-cramming movement becomes bail movement, says Amir Muqam

Pakistan Pakistan Jail-cramming movement becomes bail movement, says Amir Muqam

Those who claimed to be there for Imran had fled because of fear of going to jail.

24 February,2023 11:52 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Adviser to the Prime Minister, Engineer Amir Muqam, said on Friday the jail-cramming movement had ended and "bail movement" had started [by the PTI leaders].

Amir Muqam in his reaction to the PTI's 'jail bharo' movement said Imran Niazi could only fill his pocket, not the jail. “The movement has turned into excuses for having bad health. The police should announce jail-cramming movement outside Zaman Park every day,” he added.

Mr Muqam said the movement was announced outside Mahmood Khan's house in Swat, but he did not come out of the house. Those who claimed to be there for Imran had fled because of fear of going to jail. The other PTI leaders also hid behind the excuses of ailments just like Imran Niazi did, he taunted.